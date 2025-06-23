IISc trying to teach machines to understand voice amid noise

BENGALURU: At a lab at the Indian Institute of Science’s (IISc) Electrical Engineering department, Dr Sriram Ganapathy is trying to teach machines what most humans do easily — understand speech amid real-world noise.

With his Learning and Extraction of Acoustic Patterns (LEAP) lab, he is focusing on decoding how humans speak, listen and interpret each other, specifically in noisy environments — where current artificial intelligence (AI) models fail. His research has much potential to develop smarter hearing aids in future.

By combining machine learning with neuroscience, the lab is not only training systems to identify speech and emotion, but also uncovering how the brain processes sound.

Over the past nine years, the LEAP lab has worked on everything from developing speech recognition systems that function in noisy settings, to studying how the brain distinguishes between ‘two speakers’ in a conversation. Their research has attracted collaborations with companies like Samsung, Sony and Google.

More recently, the team at LEAP lab has been trying to use large language models (LLMs) — the same kind used in ChatGPT — to detect emotions in speech, a task that even the best AI tools still find it difficult. The lab ran experiments to study how humans can tell when a new person starts talking.