Panel report not national security document, make it public: Tejasvi Surya

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has called for greater transparency from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), questioning its delay in making the Metro fare fixation committee report public.

In a post on X on Sunday, Surya compared the Bengaluru Metro system to the Moscow Metro, highlighting the latter’s operational efficiency, design and affordability.

“Moscow Metro runs at 80-second frequency, covers the city with dense radial lines, costs a fraction and every station is a work of art,” Surya posted. He stated that public transport should be more than just functional -- it should reflect ambition, aesthetics and respect for commuters, which, according to him, is a sentiment currently missing in Bengaluru.

Reiterating his demand, Surya said, “I have again reminded Managing Director of BMRCL to make public the fare fixation committee report.” He questioned the secrecy surrounding the report, stating, “Why are you not making it public? What is it that you want to hide? It certainly isn’t a document of national security implications that it can’t be made public.”

Purple Line service resumes

BMRCL resumed train services on the Purple Line at 7.55 am on Sunday after the completion of maintenance between Halasuru and Trinity stations. According to BMRCL, the maintenance was conducted to carry out infrastructure work and ensure continued operation.