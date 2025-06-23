Scheduled castes survey deadline extended to June 30 in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The deadline for the ongoing scheduled castes survey has been extended from June 23 to 30 to give a final opportunity to households that have missed out. Also, to ensure complete participation in the exercise within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao on Sunday directed officials to begin placing stickers on households from Monday.

These stickers will confirm that enumerators had visited the household and the family participated in the survey.

The state government began a door-to-door survey on May 5 to collect empirical data on the representation of the 101 scheduled castes listed under the state’s reservation categories. The survey aims to assess their participation in education and government services. The Justice Nagamohan Das Commission has been entrusted with overseeing this process.

Officials have urged people not to remove the stickers as these serve as official verification of participation.

Families can participate through one of the three options: visiting citizen service centres such as Karnataka One, Bengaluru One, Grama One, and Bapuji Seva Kendras, attending survey camps set up at BBMP ward offices in all 198 wards, or submitting an online self-declaration at https://schedulecastesurvey.karnataka.gov.in/selfdeclaration.