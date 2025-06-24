Commercial transporters want annual toll pass benefit too in Karnataka

BENGALURU: While the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has announced FASTag annual toll passes at Rs 3,000 for private vehicles, commercial transporters have demanded that similar offers also be extended to commercial vehicles (CV), which include cabs, maxi cabs, trucks and private buses.

With the prepaid annual passes, private cars and vans can avail 200 single trips a year across all National Highways and National Expressways, for a fixed fee of Rs 3,000. With the new initiative rolling out on August 15, CV unions have demanded that Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari introduce a scheme for them as well.

Karnataka State Travel Operators Association (KSTOA) president Radhakrishna Holla said more than the private vehicles, the need for concessional annual toll passes is high for commercial vehicles.

“Not all private owners use their vehicles regularly. They use them occasionally and the scheme may benefit regular long-distance highway travellers. However, everyday, buses and trucks approximately use over 600 km of National Highways, crossing multiple tolls,” he said. One of the main intentions of introducing the annual pass is to deliver substantial cost savings for private users and reduce congestion at toll plazas.