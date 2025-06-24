Footwear helped cops crack lynching in Karnataka

MANGALURU: A photograph showing only the lower legs and footwear of four unidentified men standing near the naked body of a ragpicker turned out to be the crucial breakthrough in a chilling mob lynching case that shook Mangaluru on April 27.
The disturbing image, which captured the body of the victim, 38-year-old Ashraf from Malappuram district in Kerala, lying face down, revealed only the legs--from the knees down--of four individuals.
Despite the limited visual scope, Mangaluru city police used forensic analysis of the footwear patterns to trace and identify 20 people directly involved in the brutal killing.
“One pair of footwear was so soiled that its original colour was unclear, slightly slowing our identification efforts,” Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy told reporters. “But through forensic support and ground-level intelligence, we managed to close the gaps,” he said. Police said more than 125 people were present at the scene when the attack occurred. Statements from 35 individuals have been recorded so far, and oral evidence confirms the presence of at least 10 additional witnesses.
The fatal assault unfolded after Ashraf allegedly removed a flag displayed at a local cricket match venue. Two men are believed to have initiated the violence, which escalated rapidly into a full-blown mob attack. Although Ashraf tried to escape, he was chased down, caught, and beaten again until he succumbed to his injuries. Shockingly, the cricket match continued uninterrupted as the lynching unfolded nearby.
The lack of CCTV surveillance in the area posed a major challenge to investigators. “We had a very few leads in the early stages,” a senior officer admitted.
“But the photo--believed to have been taken by a bystander--proved to be vital evidence,” the officer added.
Commissioner Reddy also addressed speculation about the involvement of Ravindra, alias Pistool Ravi, the husband of a former corporator. “While he was present at the scene, there is no evidence at this stage to suggest that he either participated in or incited the violence,” Reddy clarified.
The commissioner emphasised that the investigation is going on and aims to hold not only active participants but also bystanders accountable. “We’re giving 200 per cent to ensure 100 per cent conviction,” he said. “We have also worked to cancel bail for some of the accused who were released,” he claimed.
Appealing for public cooperation, Reddy urged citizens to come forward with credible evidence instead of circulating unverified claims on social media. “Anyone with reliable information can approach me directly,” he said. The incident has triggered outrage among civil society members and human rights organisations who are calling for swift justice and stronger action against mob violence.