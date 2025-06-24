Footwear helped cops crack lynching in Karnataka

MANGALURU: A photograph showing only the lower legs and footwear of four unidentified men standing near the naked body of a ragpicker turned out to be the crucial breakthrough in a chilling mob lynching case that shook Mangaluru on April 27.

The disturbing image, which captured the body of the victim, 38-year-old Ashraf from Malappuram district in Kerala, lying face down, revealed only the legs--from the knees down--of four individuals.

Despite the limited visual scope, Mangaluru city police used forensic analysis of the footwear patterns to trace and identify 20 people directly involved in the brutal killing.

“One pair of footwear was so soiled that its original colour was unclear, slightly slowing our identification efforts,” Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy told reporters. “But through forensic support and ground-level intelligence, we managed to close the gaps,” he said. Police said more than 125 people were present at the scene when the attack occurred. Statements from 35 individuals have been recorded so far, and oral evidence confirms the presence of at least 10 additional witnesses.

The fatal assault unfolded after Ashraf allegedly removed a flag displayed at a local cricket match venue. Two men are believed to have initiated the violence, which escalated rapidly into a full-blown mob attack. Although Ashraf tried to escape, he was chased down, caught, and beaten again until he succumbed to his injuries. Shockingly, the cricket match continued uninterrupted as the lynching unfolded nearby.

The lack of CCTV surveillance in the area posed a major challenge to investigators. “We had a very few leads in the early stages,” a senior officer admitted.