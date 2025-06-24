Karnataka ex-MP DK Suresh appears before ED in conwoman case

After the questioning, Suresh told reporters that he has no connection to the fraud case or with Aishwarya. “I don’t even know her. She had visited my home office 3-4 times and discussed some matters. Since she was present in my constituency, I had attended one of her events. I have fully cooperated with the ED. The officials did not ask me anything about (MLA) Vinay Kulkarni. They have asked me to appear again for further questioning, and I am ready to cooperate,” Suresh said.

He further said that associates of Aishwarya have mimicked his voice and cheated others. “Even the police have investigated this. Several cases have been registered. I don’t know what happened to those cases.”

Earlier in the day, speaking to the media near his residence in Sadashivanagar, Suresh said, “The Supreme Court and High Courts have repeatedly stated that the ED is exceeding its jurisdiction. If such warnings are still being ignored, it is a threat to the democratic system. When the agency registers cases beyond its scope, it appears as though it is being used as a puppet by the government. Let us see what they do next.”