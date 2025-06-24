Karnataka ex-MP DK Suresh appears before ED in conwoman case

BENGALURU: Former Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh appeared before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday in connection with a case related to alleged conwoman Aishwarya Gowda has been accused of cheating a gold trader of Rs 9.82 crore. Suresh has been asked to appear again on July 8.
The ED had issued summons to Suresh asking him to appear for questioning on June 19. He, however, had informed ED that he would be appearing on June 23 instead. He was asked to appear at 11 am but he went around 11.15 am. Due to the delay, Suresh was asked to sign the register and made to wait outside for a while. Angered over this, Suresh reportedly raised his voice and questioned the officials, expressing his displeasure.
After the questioning, Suresh told reporters that he has no connection to the fraud case or with Aishwarya. “I don’t even know her. She had visited my home office 3-4 times and discussed some matters. Since she was present in my constituency, I had attended one of her events. I have fully cooperated with the ED. The officials did not ask me anything about (MLA) Vinay Kulkarni. They have asked me to appear again for further questioning, and I am ready to cooperate,” Suresh said.
He further said that associates of Aishwarya have mimicked his voice and cheated others. “Even the police have investigated this. Several cases have been registered. I don’t know what happened to those cases.”
Earlier in the day, speaking to the media near his residence in Sadashivanagar, Suresh said, “The Supreme Court and High Courts have repeatedly stated that the ED is exceeding its jurisdiction. If such warnings are still being ignored, it is a threat to the democratic system. When the agency registers cases beyond its scope, it appears as though it is being used as a puppet by the government. Let us see what they do next.”