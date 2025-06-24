Karnataka MLA BR Patil reaffirms graft allegations in housing scheme

KALABURAGI: Aland Congress MLA BR Patil, who had alleged corruption in the allotment of houses under the housing scheme a few days ago, reaffirmed his allegations here on Monday.

Patil, who is also Deputy Chairman of the Karnataka State Planning Commission, said he has been receiving similar complaints over phone with regard to allotment of houses by taking bribes in Afzalpur, Yadgir and Hospet constituencies also.

He told the press here that Kagwad MLA Raju Kage had made similar allegations six months ago, and predicted that there are many MLAs who may speak out about their issues in the coming days. Patil confirmed that he has received a call from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to meet him in Bengaluru on Wednesday to discuss the issue.

Patil said the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) has provided a grant of Rs 17 crore for the construction of Moulana Azad Model Residential School at Aland.

Though he had not demanded it, the Department of Minority Welfare has also given a grant of Rs 17 crore to the same residential school without his knowledge, and construction of the school was started without his knowledge. If the minority welfare department has released grants for the school, I could have asked KKRDB to provide the amount for other work, Patil said.

He recalled the visit of Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda to the Bengaluru South tehsil office recently, and showing concern for the public, he asked officials to put up a board detailing how much is to be paid for a particular job.

He said he had spoken to Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s PA but has not made any allegations against anyone but it has become an issue, Patil said.

On Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and minister Dinesh Gundu Rao condemning his statement, Patil said they hold responsible positions and have the freedom to condemn. In a democratic set-up, welcoming and criticising is common, Patil said.