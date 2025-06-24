Karnataka's Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir at 120ft, 4ft short of capacity

MYSURU: With water level steadily rising in the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir across the Cauvery in Mandya district, residents residing in low-lying regions in its vicinity have been advised to relocate to safer locations.

According to Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd (CNNL), the inflow into KRS stood at 13,856 cusecs as of 8 am on June 23, and the water level stood at 120.20ft as against the full capacity of 124.80ft, and is just 4.60 ft short.

“Given the higher-than-expected rainfall in the catchment area and increase in inflow, there may be a need to release a significant volume of water from the reservoir at any moment.

In light of this, residents living along the Cauvery and in surrounding low-lying areas are strongly advised to move to safer locations without delay,” CNNL authorities said.

CNNL has also directed the officials of all departments concerned to act swiftly. “All officials from the Irrigation Department, Revenue Department, and respective tahsildars in the river basin region are instructed to take immediate action.

They must inform villagers of the potential risk, assist them in relocating to safer areas, and ensure all necessary precautions are taken to avoid any public inconvenience,” a statement from CNNL said.