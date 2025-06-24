Ready to face ED probe, says Dy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar has said that they are ready to face the ED probe in the Aishwarya Gowda money laundering case.

ED had summoned Shivakumar’s brother and former MP DK Suresh for questioning in the money laundering case on Monday. Shivakumar said his brother was called for inquiry based on someone’s statements and they are ready to face the probe.

“The ED case was also registered against me. What happened to that case? Judiciary protected us. It is normal for elected representatives to meet people from their constituencies. Suresh is ready to cooperate with the inquiry,” the DyCM told media persons.

On Congress MLA BR Patil’s allegations over corruption in the Housing Department, the DyCM said whatever he had to say he has already said and the CM and the Housing Minister will clarify on that.