BENGALURU: The 16.68 km tunnel road between Central Silk Board and Hebbal near Esteem Mall will be built 120 ft below the ground. Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B-SMILE), a special purpose vehicle created to execute big-ticket projects in the city, will start the tender process for the much-debated project in a day or two.

B-SMILE Director BS Prahallad said advanced tunnel boring machines will be used for the work. The toll for the road has been fixed at Rs 19 per kilometre. But the toll could vary because of inflation and project cost. “The work is expected to be completed within four years. But everything depends on geological factors. Homes and other structures on the surface will be safe,” he said.

On groundwater supply and borewell points getting impacted due to tunnelling, he said the government has given permission for owners to dig borewells and it does not mean they have a right over it as it still belongs to the government. “Some borewell points may be impacted,” he added.

Tenders will be called in two packages and files have already been sent to the Finance Department. “The government gave the approval on June 9 and tendering will begin in a day or two,” he said. The cost of the project is estimated to be Rs 42,000 crore, which will include Rs 800 crore for acquiring land.

Experts worried about tunnel road impact

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan, in his social media post, lashed out at the Congress government. He posted, “Toll for cars on the tunnel may reach Rs 330. Autos and two-wheelers aren’t allowed. Rs 7,100 cr subsidy plus Rs 10,700 cr loans, all from public funds. Congestion at exits and rising pollution are inevitable. Why fund a 16.75 km tunnel that serves no one at such a high public cost?”