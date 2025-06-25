Kabini reservoir, lifeline of Karnataka & Tamil Nadu, under threat

MYSURU: The brimming Kabini reservoir, which is the lifeline of both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, has developed minor cracks and cavities in the stone structure, pressing the need to protect the 50-year-old dam.
Though experts ruled out an immediate threat to the structure, they said any neglect or delay in filling up the cavities and cracks would weaken the structure. The irrigation officials had deployed robots and also underwater cameras when they found out the problem.
The crack and cavities are 40 to 50 cms and will increase if not filled, the experts said. Based on the findings and a report from the authorities of Cauvery Niravari Nigam Ltd, the state cabinet at its special meeting at Male Mahadeshwara Hills on April 24 approved Rs 32.35 crore for the dam repair work.
Despite the technical approval, officials could not take up the project because of increased inflows into the reservoir this monsoon, and high turbidity in the water that has reduced visibility.
The dam safety review team and the dam safety panel, comprising former chairmen of the Central Water Commission, have inspected the reservoir.
Sources said there has been a minor crack in the dam for the last 12 years and it had not been given priority like the KRS dam.
Irrigation Department Superintendent Engineer Mahesh admitted that there is a crack and cavity in the dam. He said they are planning to invite tenders to take up the work in November.
He said turbidity in water should reduce for professional divers to go into the water and fill up cracks. “We are preparing a project report of Rs 85 crore and presenting it to the Union government to take up the dam strengthening work. We are confident that the Centre will approve it as the Kabini reservoir is placed under Category 2, which needs immediate attention,” he said.
There is, however, no immediate threat to the dam’s safety, he added.