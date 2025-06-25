Kabini reservoir, lifeline of Karnataka & Tamil Nadu, under threat

MYSURU: The brimming Kabini reservoir, which is the lifeline of both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, has developed minor cracks and cavities in the stone structure, pressing the need to protect the 50-year-old dam.

Though experts ruled out an immediate threat to the structure, they said any neglect or delay in filling up the cavities and cracks would weaken the structure. The irrigation officials had deployed robots and also underwater cameras when they found out the problem.

The crack and cavities are 40 to 50 cms and will increase if not filled, the experts said. Based on the findings and a report from the authorities of Cauvery Niravari Nigam Ltd, the state cabinet at its special meeting at Male Mahadeshwara Hills on April 24 approved Rs 32.35 crore for the dam repair work.

Despite the technical approval, officials could not take up the project because of increased inflows into the reservoir this monsoon, and high turbidity in the water that has reduced visibility.