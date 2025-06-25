Have DKS brothers’ blessings and grants, claims Congress Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna

BENGALURU: Congress Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna said he has ‘’blessings’’ of Deputy CM and KPCC President DK Shivakumar and former Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh, which is why he is satisfied with the grants for his constituency. Asked if others had not got these blessings, Balakrishna said they should get the blessings themselves.

Balakrishna told reporters on Tuesday that they have taken up development work, including road work, and got grants from the Public Works Department, Housing and other departments, besides funds under Corporate Social Responsibility for water RO units and high mast lamps.

When the media asked Balakrishna about MLAs from his party alleging they were not getting grants for development work, he said he would appeal to the minister or district minister concerned, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for funds. “In fact, the CM has allocated Rs 50 crore per constituency for development work. This will be released and MLAs can take up work,” he said.

Asked about Home Minister G Parameshwara’s statement on a lack of funds in the state, Balakrishna said the Central government is yet to pay the state. “If the Centre releases the grants, we can take up more work, this is what he meant,’’ he defended Parameshwara.

On Raju Kage’s statement that he would resign as he is not getting grants, Balakrishna said the issue will not be resolved by resigning.

“They have to discuss it with the people concerned, including the CM. Resigning will only result in another election, and nothing will happen. One has to bring this to CM’s notice, try to convince him and explain the loopholes,’’ he said.