Karnataka Minister Zameer denies charges, offers to quit if guilty

BENGALURU: Karnataka Housing, Minorities, and Wakf Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan has denied the accusations of corruption in the allotment of houses meant for the underprivileged. Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Zameer claimed that he is “not a poor man who lives off money meant for the poor,” and declared that he would “resign” if any of the charges made against him are proved.

“Taking such money from the poor is inexcusable,” Zameer said, adding that such actions are unpardonable and have no place in his department. His comments come in response to allegations made by senior Congress MLA BR Patil, who has raised concerns over irregularities in housing allotments.

Zameer said that a formal inquiry would be launched to investigate the claims. “If anyone is found guilty, strict action will follow,” the minister said, adding that he would personally speak to Patil to clarify the matter.

The minister emphasised that Patil had not directly accused him or named any officials in his statements. If it is found that any local panchayat member has taken bribes, and if credible information comes to light, appropriate steps will be taken, Zameer added.

Clarifying the administrative process, Zameer said that the Housing Department does not handle the selection of beneficiaries directly. “The allotment of houses is done at the gram panchayat level based on recommendation letters from MLAs,” he said.

In the case of the Aland constituency, where questions have been raised, he said that 950 houses were allotted based on a recommendation letter from Patil himself.

In response to Congress MLA Belur Gopalakrishna’s call for his resignation, Zameer said the legislator lacks a clear understanding of the process and facts. Khan also mentioned that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been fully briefed on the issue. “He was away on tour earlier, but now I have met with officials and collected all the necessary details,” he said.