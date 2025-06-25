Lokayukta vigilance wing set up to fight internal corruption

BENGALURU: With no positive response from the state government on the constitution of the vigilance wing at the Lokayukta, the anti-corruption watchdog has gone ahead with setting up a division to fight corruption and maladministration within its own institution.

To set up the vigilance wing, Lokayukta Justice BS Patil had requested the state government to create 24 posts, including a sitting District Judge to lead the wing along with one SP, one DySP, two inspectors and others.

“Apart from that, we had also written to the government to sanction 339 posts last October for the entire Lokayukta. Awaiting the government’s response, we have constituted the vigilance wing to be headed by the Registrar,” said Justice Patil.

The institution is handling nearly 25,000 cases, both under the Karnataka Lokayukta Act and the Prevention of Corruption Act. As against 1,929 sanctioned strength, its working strength is 1,309.