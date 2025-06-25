Lokayukta vigilance wing set up to fight internal corruption

BENGALURU: With no positive response from the state government on the constitution of the vigilance wing at the Lokayukta, the anti-corruption watchdog has gone ahead with setting up a division to fight corruption and maladministration within its own institution.
To set up the vigilance wing, Lokayukta Justice BS Patil had requested the state government to create 24 posts, including a sitting District Judge to lead the wing along with one SP, one DySP, two inspectors and others.
“Apart from that, we had also written to the government to sanction 339 posts last October for the entire Lokayukta. Awaiting the government’s response, we have constituted the vigilance wing to be headed by the Registrar,” said Justice Patil.
The institution is handling nearly 25,000 cases, both under the Karnataka Lokayukta Act and the Prevention of Corruption Act. As against 1,929 sanctioned strength, its working strength is 1,309.
‘Every possible effort made to streamline police wing’
Cases pending with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) were transferred to it along with its 120 staff by the state government. It was asked to utilise the existing staff to establish the Vigilance Wing which was abolished after the constitution of ACB.
However, with the redistribution of ACB staff to the head office and district offices of Lokayukta and with many posts lying vacant, the Vigilance Wing could not be constituted. “After IPS officer, ex-SP Srinath M Joshi’s prima facie alleged involvement came to light in Ningappa’s case in extortion of government officials, I was ruthless in dealing with the police officials. With taking ADGP and IGP into confidence, every possible effort has been made to streamline the police wing,” Justice Patil told TNIE. The Legal Cell of Lokayukta, which is handling nearly 3,000 cases pending before the tribunals, trial courts, high court and Supreme Court, is also suffering due to lack of required staff.
To add, the assets and liabilities of the elected representatives including GP members can be submitted online which have to be received and scrutinised by the Lokayukta institution, which demands high manpower, sources in Lokayukta said. No SP posts are sanctioned by the state government for nine districts such as Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Chikkam-agaluru, Gadag, Haveri, Vijayanagara, Madikeri, Koppal and Udupi. Even the Lokayukta’s request to a sanction of Rs 4.44 crore to buy 44 vehicles including 38 for police officials is pending.