Sweet news for mango farmers in Karnataka, Centre announces MSP

KOLAR: The Union government on Tuesday announced a minimum support price (MSP) for mangoes, bringing relief to thousands of farmers in Karnataka, who had been affected by crop loss and drastic fall in prices this year.
The Centre approved a price of Rs 1,616 per quintal and allowed the state government to procure 2,50,000 metric tonnes of mangoes for this marketing year. The Centre’s decision followed a letter written by Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy to Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Shivaraj Singh Chouhan, requesting assistance to farmers. Former PM HD Deve Gowda too had written on Monday to PM Narendra Modi to come to the aid of mango farmers.
Replying to Kumaraswamy’s letter, Chouhan announced the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for mangoes on Tuesday.
Immediately, Kumaraswamy posted on X, thanking Modi for the “unwavering and farmer-centric commitment” of the central government.
Mango farmers were demanding the support price for mangoes, especially the thotapuri variety that had seen a drastic fall in prices. The farmers had also successfully held a bandh at Srinivasapura, the hub of mango farming in the state.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too had written to Chouhan on June 13, seeking MSP.
Earlier on Tuesday, mango farmers blocked the Bengaluru-Chennai national highway near Kondarajanahalli and dumped fruits on the road, bringing traffic to a halt. The police intervened and convinced farmers to withdraw their agitation.
Mango Growers Association president Neelaturu Chinnappa Reddy said they welcomed the Centre’s decision on MSP, and thanked Kumaraswamy. He appealed to the Centre to implement the order immediately to help the distressed farmers.
Kolar MP Mallesh Babu said the decision was taken based on the letter written by Kumaraswamy.