Sweet news for mango farmers in Karnataka, Centre announces MSP

KOLAR: The Union government on Tuesday announced a minimum support price (MSP) for mangoes, bringing relief to thousands of farmers in Karnataka, who had been affected by crop loss and drastic fall in prices this year.

The Centre approved a price of Rs 1,616 per quintal and allowed the state government to procure 2,50,000 metric tonnes of mangoes for this marketing year. The Centre’s decision followed a letter written by Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy to Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Shivaraj Singh Chouhan, requesting assistance to farmers. Former PM HD Deve Gowda too had written on Monday to PM Narendra Modi to come to the aid of mango farmers.

Replying to Kumaraswamy’s letter, Chouhan announced the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for mangoes on Tuesday.

Immediately, Kumaraswamy posted on X, thanking Modi for the “unwavering and farmer-centric commitment” of the central government.