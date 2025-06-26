15 batches of drugs fail quality test in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Fifteen batches of drugs and one cosmetic product have failed quality tests in Karnataka and have been officially declared “Not of Standard Quality” by the state’s Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) department.

These drugs include those commonly used in hospitals and clinics for managing fever, dehydration, digestive problems, vitamin deficiencies, infections, and diabetes, among other conditions. Some are injectable solutions used during surgeries or emergencies, while others include syrups and tablets meant for general and chronic care. A veterinary-use product and a cosmetic item were also found to be below standards.

The affected products ranging from IV fluids and antibiotics to nutritional supplements and veterinary formulations — were manufactured across multiple states. At least two batches were manufactured in Karnataka, while others originated from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, and Haryana.

Wholesalers, chemists, hospitals, and nursing homes have been instructed not to stock, sell, or dispense any of these products. Any existing stock must be reported to the local Drugs Inspector or Assistant Drugs Controller. Authorities have urged people to report any suspected poor-quality drugs to the nearest drug control office.