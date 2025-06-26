AI driving force behind 82.8 per cent of phishing emails in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Artificial Intelligence (AI) was involved in approximately 82.8 per cent of all phishing email scams, while cybercrime incidents in rural Karnataka nearly doubled in recent years, according to the ‘State of AI-Powered Cybercrime Threat and Mitigation Report 2025’, released on Wednesday.

The report, jointly published by the Global Initiative for Restructuring Environment and Management (GIREM) and automotive retail tech firm Tekion, was unveiled by Director General and Inspector General of Police MA Saleem. The study highlights how AI has become a powerful tool in the hands of cybercriminals, and outlines a series of mitigation strategies.

According to report findings from KnowBe4’s 2025 Phishing Threat Trends Report, the study notes that AI tools were used in about 82.6% of phishing emails in India in 2024, making AI a driving force in nearly 8 of every 10 phishing campaigns. India emerged as the second-most targeted nation for cryptocurrency-related cyberattacks in 2024, with 95 reported incidents, second only to the United States. The country also saw year-on-year increases in malware (11%), ransomware (22%), Internet of Things (IoT) attacks (59%), and an alarming 409% spike in crypto-related cyberattacks.

The report further reveals that vulnerable populations such as senior citizens, women and children are increasingly being targeted in financial scams, online harassment and blackmail. Geographically, while Bengaluru recorded a 77 per cent increase in cybercrime cases (from 9,940 in 2022 to 17,623 in 2023), rural Karnataka saw cases nearly double — from 880 in 2022 to 1,600 in 2024. For the first time, tribal areas also reported cybercrime incidents, with 12 cases in 2024 compared to none in 2022.

The report also mentioned the rise of “cyber slavery”, a form of modern human trafficking in which victims are forced to conduct cybercrimes such as phishing and online scams, often from compounds located in lawless regions like Cambodia and Myanmar. Tens of thousands of victims, including Indians, are believed to be trapped in such operations.

The report recommends a multi-pronged strategy likes promoting digital literacy in schools, improving cybercrime investigation training for police. Mandating cybersecurity education in workplaces, setting up cybersecurity labs in educational institutions, the report also suggests developing AI-based threat detection systems and strengthening monitoring of cyber terrorism.