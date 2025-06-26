Ax-4 opens doors for space stations, commercial missions

BENGALURU: The successful launch of the commercial space mission Axiom-4 is not just a good learning experience for the two Indian astronauts who are part of it, but it has also opened the doors of opportunity for private space agencies to launch more such, said experts and former ISRO officials.

They said India made a smart deal by investing Rs 551 crore in the Ax-4 mission as the two astronauts -- Group Captains Shubhanshu Shukla and Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair -- have had hands-on learning, which can be used to better the Gaganyaan mission and design of the spacecrafts.

Pointing to one of the reasons for the delay in the launch of the mission, a gas leak in the Zvezda Space Module of Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, experts said it is time to explore the creation of more space stations as the International Space Station is getting old. The instruments it has are now outdated as it was built over 15 years ago, and needs a lot of maintenance.

Moon Man of India and former ISRO director Mylswamy Annadurai said space is now no longer confined to a few countries or the government. Private individuals and companies are also playing a role. This mission should now be used as a learning curve to create more space stations, and ISRO should grab the opportunity as it is already working on the Bharatiya Antariksh Mission.

Annadurai said with water on the moon, India can take the lead in creating another space station in collaboration with other space agencies. This has come as a good opportunity.

Jatan Mehta, an independent space writer and expert, said India and the US had a deal for cooperation on advanced astronaut training for human spaceflight missions, and the Ax-4 mission was part of the package. The feedback the astronauts provide is of vital importance for India’s own future Gaganyaan missions, especially for the design and functioning of crew capsules.

Another expert from ISRO, seeking anonymity, said since Shukla is onboard the spacecraft, the knowledge he will bring will include how the spacecraft can be better designed, and the mission and experiments be enhanced. At the same time, Nair, who was also trained and is stationed at the base, has observed the same developments from a different angle. His learning will help improve coordination with the spacecraft and base stations. The two will have different perspectives on the same issue, which will only make India’s space missions better.

The expert said while this is a private and commercial mission, India too should take up such missions and for short durations. Shukla and Nair can take the lead in this with the ISRO team stationed in Florida ahead of the launch and during the tests.