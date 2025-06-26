British envoy suggests showcasing KSDL products in London

BENGALURU: The British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, who visited the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) unit in Bengaluru on Wednesday to see the manufacturing process of the Mysore Sandal Soap, suggested that showcasing such heritage products in London — through a dedicated boutique or outlet — could help promote tourism and cultural exchange.

Lindy was also briefed on the company’s legacy, financial growth, market presence, and future expansion plans. Expressing support for the proposed India–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), she said, “We should share expertise in ways that serve mutual interests without compromising our respective goals.” She noted that the FTA would benefit both nations and, in particular, industrial states like Karnataka. She called the FTA “the development I’m most excited about,” and said it could open new avenues for trade and industrial cooperation, including promoting traditional Indian brands globally.

Lindy said that items like Mysore Sandal Soap could serve as ideal souvenirs to represent Karnataka’s rich heritage abroad. “These products have great potential for gifting and showcasing what comes from Karnataka,” she said.

Karnataka Minister for Small and Medium Industries MB Patil, who accompanied the delegation, said KSDL will launch an ultra-premium product line under the banner ‘Kala Loka’ in August this year targeting international markets and duty-free outlets at airports. He added that the company is trialing a jasmine soap made from pure jasmine oil, which will be priced higher and tailored to the European market, where demand for jasmine-based products is high.

Currently, KSDL exports its products to 23 countries. “We now plan to further expand the reach of Mysore Sandal Soap and our shower gels into European markets, and cooperation from the UK will be helpful in achieving this,” Patil said.

On KSDL’s proposed new unit in Vijayapura, Patil clarified that the location was chosen based on logistical needs as the company supplies to neighbouring states like Maharashtra and Telangana. “It wasn’t set up because I am the minister-in-charge of the region. Even if that was the reason, there’s nothing wrong. But in this case, a committee made the decision purely to ease operations,” he said.

