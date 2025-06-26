BY Vijayendra’s leadership under scrutiny after Delhi visit?

BENGALURU, NEW DELHI: Speculation is swirling around a potential shake-up in the state BJP leadership. Some names are being thrown as possible successors to incumbent state party unit president BY Vijayendra who could lead the party in the next Assembly elections in 2028.

The chatter grew louder after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent visit to Karnataka, which reportedly threw the spotlight on internal party dynamics.

Despite Vijayendra’s team putting up a brave front, claiming he is all set to be reinstated as state party president by BJP heavyweight Shivraj Singh Chouhan, insiders suggest otherwise.

Chouhan, who is Union agriculture minister, is expected to come to the state sometime next month and announce the name of the party state president. Party sources are terming Team Vijayendra’s confidence “speculative”. Sources said no one can predict the mind of the high command, but it will pick a person who can take all factions along.

Adding fuel to the fire, Vijayendra’s recent trip to Delhi — initially brushed off by his camp as a “private visit” — is now being linked directly to high-stakes party discussions. BJP insiders insist that the visit involved key strategising meetings with national leaders.

LoP in Assembly R Ashoka’s simultaneous visit ot Delhi raised several eyebrows. Ashoka is said to have held discussions with the top brass triggering whispers of a possible change.