CM Siddaramaiah tries to control damage, speaks to BR Patil, Raju Kage & Zameer Ahmed Khan

BENGALURU: As per Congress high command’s directions, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah went on damage control mode and held talks with Karnataka Planning Commission Deputy Chairman BR Patil, Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and MLA Raju Kage as soon as he returned from New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

Patil, a close associate of Siddaramaiah, had alleged that beneficiaries of housing schemes have to pay bribes to get houses allotted, the charge that was supported by Kage too.

Siddaramaiah told the three leaders that they should discuss issues with him before going public, sources said.

Siddaramaiah was told to contain the damage to the party and government when he met AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge in New Delhi on Tuesday evening. Kharge felt Siddaramaiah should have addressed the issue before it exploded.

As the high command has information that more MLAs are not happy with the functioning of certain ministers, AICC General Secretary, Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala is likely to arrive in a week and hear their grievances, sources said.

Siddaramaiah met AICC General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal on Wednesday along with Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa and party chief whip Ashok Pattan. The CM wanted the party to clear four names suggested for MCL nominations. As leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is abroad, the high command may take a decision once he returns. One of the four names in the list could be changed, they said.

Though Siddaramaiah suggested that the KPCC president be changed, the post now held by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the party high command is not in a mood to decide at this juncture, a source said.

As BJP may replace BY Vijayendra, son of former CM BS Yediyurappa -- a Lingayat strongman, as state president, Congress will wait for some time, the source added. The decision on changing the KPCC president and also allowing the reshuffle of the cabinet will be taken after Siddaramaiah completes two-and-a-half years in office, sources said.

For the KPCC chief’s post, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, a Veerashaiva Lingayat who has not identified with any camp, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, an ST Nayaka, and Industries Minister MB Patil, both from the Siddaramaiah camp, have been proposed. The high command is also considering another Veerashaiva Lingayat and six-time MLA from Muddebihal CS Nadagouda for the post, a source said.