Heavy rain floods parts of Karnataka

BELAGAVI: The incessant rains continued to lash in and around Belagavi for the fourth consecutive day. The old, mud-built houses have started collapsing, tree’s uprooting, the agriculture crops have submerged once again due the the rain in Belagavi. Crops such as chilli, sweet potato, okra, sugarcane have submerged in the water in the farmlands in the outskirts of Belagavi, creating huge losses to farmers.

The continuous heavy rainfall in the western ghats has significantly increased the inflow of water into the Krishna River and its tributaries, creating flood-like conditions in parts of Belagavi.

The floods have led to submerging of 11 bridges across the Chikkodi sub-division, disrupting connectivity to 22 villages and leaving residents stranded.

Minor landslide in Koppa

Heavy rain lashing Malnad areas of the district disrupted normal life and caused damages to roads and public property in many places.

Kodagu records heavy rain

Several regions across Kodagu recorded heavy rainfall. The district will be on red alert, and a holiday has been declared for educational institute on Thursday.