Internal rift will bring down Congress government: Radha Mohan Das Agarwal

MANGALURU: The Congress government in Karnataka is heading towards collapse owing to internal conflicts within the party, BJP National General Secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal said on Wednesday. Speaking to media in Mangaluru, Agarwal said that the BJP does not view politics as a business enterprise. “We are not interested in profiting from someone else’s failure. Bringing down the Congress government is not our objective,” the BJP leader said.

Agarwal alleged that the State Government has created an atmosphere of lawlessness, accusing it of indulging in appeasement politics and of being mired in corruption. He remarked that the public is becoming increasingly aware of the State Government’s failures and sarcastically added, “By God’s grace, let this government continue as it is so that the chaos further exposes them.”

According to Agarwal, the current state of governance in the state is akin to an “undeclared emergency.” He alleged that the Congress party lacks a democratic mindset and is driven by authoritarian tendencies.

He said there is an ongoing internal rivalry over corruption between top Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. “There is visible tension between the CM and Deputy CM, and it has surfaced multiple times,” he said.

On possible leadership change in the state BJP, Agarwal said he is not authorised to comment on the matter.

On the potential re-entry of KS Eshwarappa and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal into the BJP, he said, “I do not know which party they belong to, but they are definitely not our members. There is no question of re-inducting those who tarnished party’s image,” he added.