Minor changes in Karnataka govt by year end: Minister Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi stated on Thursday that only minor changes can be expected in the state government by the end of the year, ruling out any major reshuffle.

Speaking to reporters, he clarified, “I have not made any efforts to become KPCC president. Had I tried, I would have pursued it further. I am content with my current position. As you all know, no one is actively backing me from behind.”

Responding to allegations by Congress legislators about not receiving funds from the Water Resources Department, he said, “MLA Raju Kage has consistently raised concerns regarding irrigation issues. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is aware of the matter and will discuss it with Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar.”

“Who claims the Water Resources Department has no funds?” he asked. “The department currently holds Rs 25,000 crore. However, there are pending bills as well. Regardless of which government is in power, bills often remain unpaid for the first three years.”