Minor changes in Karnataka govt by year end: Minister Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi stated on Thursday that only minor changes can be expected in the state government by the end of the year, ruling out any major reshuffle.
Speaking to reporters, he clarified, “I have not made any efforts to become KPCC president. Had I tried, I would have pursued it further. I am content with my current position. As you all know, no one is actively backing me from behind.”
Responding to allegations by Congress legislators about not receiving funds from the Water Resources Department, he said, “MLA Raju Kage has consistently raised concerns regarding irrigation issues. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is aware of the matter and will discuss it with Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar.”
“Who claims the Water Resources Department has no funds?” he asked. “The department currently holds Rs 25,000 crore. However, there are pending bills as well. Regardless of which government is in power, bills often remain unpaid for the first three years.”
When asked whether a change in the BJP’s state president would trigger a KPCC reshuffle, Jarkiholi replied, “The BJP follows a different approach. Their ideology and principles differ from ours. There is a clear distinction between the BJP and the Congress.”
Regarding the Chief Minister and his aides visiting Delhi, he said, “There is nothing unusual about it. We accompanied the Chief Minister to Delhi and met the President. During every Delhi visit, we engage with senior leaders. The CM may have held individual meetings, but we met everyone together.”
He further stated that there were no discussions about replacing the KPCC president.
On internal party dynamics, he remarked, “Senior leaders are closely observing all developments. The high command knows how to assign responsibilities. Even MLA B.R. Patil’s remarks were discussed in Delhi, and senior leaders have spoken to the Chief Minister about them.”
“Every constituency faces its own challenges, whether related to funds or transfers. MLA Raju Kage has brought several issues to my attention over the past year. However, that does not necessitate his resignation. The Chief Minister will address these concerns,” he assured.