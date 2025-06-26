MLAs never satisfied with grants: Home minister G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home minister G Parameshwara said that MLAs are never satisfied with the grants given to them. All governments face the same problem. “It will be difficult to meet the demands of MLAs. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will sort it out,’’ he said.

Dr Parameshwara told reporters that at the Congress Legislative Party meeting, the MLAs were allowed to express their opinion. After a few MLAs highlighted issues pertaining to the development of their constituencies, the CM announced Rs 50 crore to each constituency to implement development projects, he said.

Referring to his recent statement in Bagalkot on the development of Badami caves, Dr Parameshwara said the ancient caves need at least Rs 1,000 crore for their conservation. “I only stated that a proposal in this regard should be sent to the Centre. I did not say that the state government does not have money for such projects,’’ he added.

On the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, Dr Parameshwara said BJP leaders want to keep it alive for political gains. One should look forward, not backward. Let them discuss Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blueprint for the country’s development in the next 50 years,’’ he said.