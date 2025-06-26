Students report drug abuse on campus through QR code: Mangaluru police commissioner

MANGALURU: Mangaluru city police commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy on Thursday said that the police department has prepared a QR Code in which students can anonymously report drug abuse cases on campus.
The police commissioner was addressing the gathering during International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking observed by Mangaluru City Police and Dakshina Kannada District Police, in association with NITTE Institute of Professional Education at Town Hall.
Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that the department has prepared a QR Code in which a questionnaire is provided where students can anonymously provide information if any student has become a victim of drug abuse or if somebody is supplying the drugs on the campus and anti-drug committees of the department will take care of the matter.
He also said that Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued to all the colleges and committees formed at the college level have to check drug abuse in the campuses.
"Colleges must conduct random checks at least quarterly and screenings for drug consumption on the campus. We must stay away from drugs from achieving big things and help our friends stay away from it. During my studies, I had a good circle of friends. Hence, friends are your responsibility," he said.
Prof Dr. M S Moodithaya, Vice Chancellor of NITTE Deemed-to-be University who inaugurated the event, said success should be a matter of choice not chance.
"Youth of India are our future and strength, who must become the brand ambassadors to spread the message to end the drug menace," Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Darshan H V called upon students to be disciplined.
"Students and youth in the city must make use of the anonymous complaint cell to report drug abuse cases. We must work towards breaking the supply chain of drugs," he said.
Beena, a founder of the Born Again Recovery Centre (BARC), who was also a victim of drug abuse earlier, said that stigma related to drugs must be addressed, as many youths are victims of drug abuse.
DK SP Dr Arun K said that youth or students are the target groups to whom the department is creating awareness regularly against drug abuse. Actor Roopesh Shetty, the chief guest, called upon students to be intoxicated not through addiction but by achieving big in their lives and making their parents proud.
An advisory booklet for educational institutions was released on the occasion. Agneita Aiman was the resource person. NITTE Institute of Professional Education and the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya students displayed street plays on drug abuse.