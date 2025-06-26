Students report drug abuse on campus through QR code: Mangaluru police commissioner

MANGALURU: Mangaluru city police commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy on Thursday said that the police department has prepared a QR Code in which students can anonymously report drug abuse cases on campus.

The police commissioner was addressing the gathering during International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking observed by Mangaluru City Police and Dakshina Kannada District Police, in association with NITTE Institute of Professional Education at Town Hall.

Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that the department has prepared a QR Code in which a questionnaire is provided where students can anonymously provide information if any student has become a victim of drug abuse or if somebody is supplying the drugs on the campus and anti-drug committees of the department will take care of the matter.

He also said that Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued to all the colleges and committees formed at the college level have to check drug abuse in the campuses.

"Colleges must conduct random checks at least quarterly and screenings for drug consumption on the campus. We must stay away from drugs from achieving big things and help our friends stay away from it. During my studies, I had a good circle of friends. Hence, friends are your responsibility," he said.