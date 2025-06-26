Three killed over old rivalry in Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI: Three persons, including owner of a dhaba and two of his relatives, were killed in ‘Driver Dhaba’ situated at Pattan village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city allegedly due to old rivalry on Tuesday late night. The deceased are the owner of the dhaba Siddharudha (32), Jagadish (25) and Ramachandra (35).

Police Commissioner of Kalaburagi Dr Sharanappa told TNIE on Wednesday that around 8-10 miscreants went to the Dhaba on Tuesday around 11.30 PM when the owner and his associates were still working and assaulted the three people with lethal weapons and fled.

Police suspect that the murders took place due to old rivalry. Reportedly, a youth Somu Talikoti was killed near this dhaba on November 12, 2024. Talikoti quarrelled with the owner of the dhaba with regard to payment of the bill of two beer bottles and assaulted the owner of the dhaba and the employees.

In retaliation, the owner of the dhaba and his associates assaulted Talikoti and killed him and threw the body in the outskirts of the city. In connection with the murder of Talikoti, police arrested the owner of the dhaba Siddarudha, Jagadish and few others at that time.