BJP to name Karnataka president in a week, key contenders emerge

BENGALURU: The BJP is expected to name its new Karnataka state president within the next week, according to current president BY Vijayendra, who made the announcement on Thursday. This has sparked off intense speculation on who will be chosen to lead the party in the run-up to the 2028 Assembly elections.

Vijayendra, who led the BJP to a credible performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by securing 18 seats, remains in contention. Yet, his leadership has come under scrutiny amid internal dissent, particularly from senior leaders who feel alienated under his tenure. A revolt led by senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who was expelled from the party, has complicated Vijayendra’s prospects.

Party insiders suggest that if Vijayendra is not retained, the BJP may seek to compensate his faction by offering a significant role to his brother BY Raghavendra, signalling the party’s continued deference to the Yediyurappa family. Sources indicate the leadership is treading carefully so as not to antagonize former CM BS Yediyurappa.