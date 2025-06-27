BJP to name Karnataka president in a week, key contenders emerge

BENGALURU: The BJP is expected to name its new Karnataka state president within the next week, according to current president BY Vijayendra, who made the announcement on Thursday. This has sparked off intense speculation on who will be chosen to lead the party in the run-up to the 2028 Assembly elections.
Vijayendra, who led the BJP to a credible performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by securing 18 seats, remains in contention. Yet, his leadership has come under scrutiny amid internal dissent, particularly from senior leaders who feel alienated under his tenure. A revolt led by senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who was expelled from the party, has complicated Vijayendra’s prospects.
Party insiders suggest that if Vijayendra is not retained, the BJP may seek to compensate his faction by offering a significant role to his brother BY Raghavendra, signalling the party’s continued deference to the Yediyurappa family. Sources indicate the leadership is treading carefully so as not to antagonize former CM BS Yediyurappa.
Among the frontrunners are Union Minister V Somanna, who recently won Tumakuru Lok Sabha seat, and former CM and Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai. Both are seen as experienced administrators with broad acceptance across factions. If the party wants a leader from North Karnataka and a Lingayat with experience, they could go with Bommai. Other potential candidates include Arvind Bellad, Jagadish Shettar and Murugesh Nirani, but some say they may not be considered for now.
There is a strong belief within the party that the next state president should be a Lingayat leader, given the community’s electoral significance in Karnataka and the need to maintain continuity in caste representation. However, names from other communities — including Sunil Kumar, a Billava leader, and Shobha Karandlaje, a Vokkaliga — are also being discussed.
There is talk of changing leader of opposition in the assembly, R Ashoka, a Vokkaliga. He was in Delhi to meet a host of leaders, including Dharmendra Pradhan, JP Nadda, BL Santhosh, HD Kumaraswamy and others. Ashoka’s inner circle said there may not be much credence to the information, but BJP sources said nothing can be ruled out.
‘Internal dynamics’
Party sources say the ultimate decision will rest with the central leadership, which is focused on choosing a leader who can unite the Karnataka BJP and steer it to victory in the next state election. With internal divisions sharpening and key leaders jockeying for influence, the next few days are likely to be critical for the party’s state unit.
Speaking to the media, Vijayendra expressed confidence that over the past one-and-half years, he has successfully carried out organizational work, a sentiment he believes is shared by party workers and leaders. “Good things are coming for everyone,” he said with a smile.
Vijayendra clarified that his recent trip to Delhi was for personal reasons, and not to meet national leaders. He dismissed speculation about delays and confusion in appointing Karnataka’s president, saying the selection process for presidents of 14 states has been completed, and announcements made. “In the coming days, presidents will be announced for six or seven more states, including Karnataka, followed by the national president,” he clarified.