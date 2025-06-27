CID gives clean chit to MLC Suraj Revanna in sexual assault case

BENGALURU: Sleuths of the CID on Wednesday submitted a B-report (closure report) in connection with the sodomy case involving JDS MLC Suraj Revanna, son of former minister and Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna.

Suraj, the grandson of JDS supremo and former PM HD Deve Gowda, was arrested after a male JDS party worker filed a complaint alleging sexual assault at Suraj’s farmhouse on June 16, 2024. The case was initially registered at the Holenarasipura Rural police station in Hassan district, and was later transferred to the CID.

Following investigation, the CID officers arrested Suraj, who was later released on bail. On Wednesday, the CID submitted a closure report before the special court that tries cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs.

The sources said that closure report was filed due to a lack of evidence in the case. The Holenarasipura Rural Police had registered a case against Suraj under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

It may be recalled that Suraj’s younger brother and former JDS MP, Prajwal Revanna, was also arrested on charges of rape and is currently lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara. Their father, Revanna, was also jailed and is currently out on conditional bail in a kidnap case linked to the same case.