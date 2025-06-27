Karnataka PWD Minister Satish says CM Siddaramaiah will discuss Kage’s concerns with Dy CM Shivakumar

BELAGAVI: Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Thursday said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will discuss the issue of lack of funds raised by MLA Raju Kage with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

“Who says the Water Resources Department has no funds? It has Rs 25,000 crore. But there are pending bills as well. Regardless of which government is in power, bills often remain unpaid for the first three years,” he said.

He also said that he has not made any efforts to become KPCC president. “I am content with my current position. Had I tried, I would have pursued it further. As you all know, no one is actively backing me from behind.”

Regarding the Chief Minister and his aides visiting Delhi, he said, “There is nothing unusual about it. We accompanied the CM to Delhi and met the President. During every Delhi visit, we engage with senior leaders. The CM may have held individual meetings, but we met everyone together.”

On internal party dynamics, he said, “Senior leaders are closely observing all developments. The high command knows how to assign responsibilities. Even MLA BR Patil’s remarks were discussed in Delhi, and senior leaders have spoken to the Chief Minister about them.”

“Every constituency faces its own challenges, whether related to funds or transfers. Kage has brought several issues to my attention over the past year. However, that does not necessitate his resignation. The CM will address these concerns,” he said.