Karnataka ties up with Khan Academy to bridge digital learning gap

BENGALURU: To push digital learning, Karnataka government has collaborated with Khan Academy India to implement the ‘Gyan Setu’ programme to bridge the learning gap by offering free access to high-quality online educational resources to students in government schools and colleges across the state.
Under this, Khan Academy India’s curriculum-aligned content for Mathematics, Science, English, and other subjects will be made freely accessible.
The programme, announced under this year’s budget, will benefit approximately 15.91 lakh students studying in Classes 6 to 10 across 26,597 government schools and another 3.13 lakh students enrolled in 1,229 government pre-university (PU) colleges. Students preparing for competitive exams such as CET, JEE, NEET, CUET, CLAT, and CA Foundation will also receive targeted support through digital content and test preparation tools available on the platform.
Khanmigo, an AI tool developed by Khan Academy, will be made freely available to teachers and students in Classes 8 to 10 and first and second PUC, to enhance student engagement and enable self-paced learning.
“One session every Saturday will be dedicated to the use of Khan Academy’s content, especially focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) subjects,” the order stated.
Existing infrastructure such as smart boards, LED projectors, laptops, tablets, and internet-enabled computer labs will be utilised for implementation. Each school and college will allocate one period per week for Khan Academy-based learning, the order added.
The amount - Rs 540.10 lakh - will primarily be used for training teachers and lecturers in the effective use of Khan Academy resources and its AI-based assistant tool, Khanmigo. Teachers and lecturers teaching Classes 6 to 12 will be trained to incorporate Khan Academy’s content. Digital mentors will be appointed at the block level to provide on-ground support.
A third-party evaluation agency will also be appointed to monitor the programme’s progress, and regular reviews will be conducted at the state level.
The Director of State Educational Research and Training will serve as the implementing officer, while the State Project Director of Integrated Education Karnataka, will oversee the programme’s execution.