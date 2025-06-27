Karnataka ties up with Khan Academy to bridge digital learning gap

BENGALURU: To push digital learning, Karnataka government has collaborated with Khan Academy India to implement the ‘Gyan Setu’ programme to bridge the learning gap by offering free access to high-quality online educational resources to students in government schools and colleges across the state.

Under this, Khan Academy India’s curriculum-aligned content for Mathematics, Science, English, and other subjects will be made freely accessible.

The programme, announced under this year’s budget, will benefit approximately 15.91 lakh students studying in Classes 6 to 10 across 26,597 government schools and another 3.13 lakh students enrolled in 1,229 government pre-university (PU) colleges. Students preparing for competitive exams such as CET, JEE, NEET, CUET, CLAT, and CA Foundation will also receive targeted support through digital content and test preparation tools available on the platform.

Khanmigo, an AI tool developed by Khan Academy, will be made freely available to teachers and students in Classes 8 to 10 and first and second PUC, to enhance student engagement and enable self-paced learning.