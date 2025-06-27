Tigress, four cubs found dead in Karnataka's MM Hills

Residents of most villages falling in MM Hills take their livestock to the forest range for grazing. There have been many incidents of cattle being killed by tigers and leopards. Officials suspect that a cattle owner, upset over the killing of his livestock, had laced the meat with fluoride. The forest and police departments have started tracking, summoning, and investigating shepherds grazing cattle in Hoogyam, Meenyam and nearby fields, as well as those owning cattle sheds in open spaces. The police are also compiling a list of cattle grazers and cattle owners living on the forest fringes.

The forest minister has directed the PCCF to investigate and submit a report within three days, promising serious action against those responsible. “The area has been immediately cordoned off and declared a protected zone. Standard Scene of Crime (SoC) protocols have been invoked, with a 500-metre sweep radius activated to preserve and collect all physical evidence. A five-member expert team has undertaken a comprehensive necropsy following NTCA protocols,” Khandre said.

Following the incident, the forest department has strengthened monitoring and anti-poaching vigilance using drones, and all anti-poaching camps have been put on high alert. A search for snares, poison baits, and traps is on. Officials have announced zero tolerance against wildlife crimes, and a 24x7 confidential helpline has been activated at the divisional office to receive tips on wildlife crimes.