Battery storage systems must at all Karnataka solar plants: Energy Minister KJ George

BENGALURU: Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George on Friday said that battery storage systems must be installed in all solar power plants in the state.

He was speaking to media on the sidelines of the inauguration of a fully automated 5GWh battery energy storage unit set up by Pace Digitek’s Lineage Power in Bidadi.

Since 65% of power generation in Karnataka is from renewable energy, storing it in the day and utilising it at night is ideal.

“Battery storage systems capable of storing at least two hours of solar power must be integrated into all solar power plants. Effective storage systems are essential as solar and wind power generation have significantly increased in the state.

The storage unit will also help in grid stability and better power management,” George said, adding that the Union Government was also promoting storage projects.

He said that although Karnataka’s power generation is more, there are inadequate storage facilities. To address this, Karnataka will implement major storage projects, including 2,000 MW through the Sharavathi Pumped Storage, 1,500 MW at Varahi, 1,000 MW at Pavagada, and a 2,000 MW battery storage facility at Rapte.

“The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Sharavathi project has already been approved by the Central Electricity Authority. The project will be developed between Talakalale in Shivamogga and the Gerusoppa reservoirs in Uttara Kannada, downstream of Linganamakki,” he said.