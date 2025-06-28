Karnataka HC directs cops to file FIR over medical negligence by private hospitals

BENGALURU: Accepting the request of a man who approached the court seeking justice for the death of his father due to alleged negligence of doctors at two private hospitals in the city, the Karnataka High Court directed the Annapurneshwari Nagar police to register a First Information Report (FIR).

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing the petition filed by Vikas M Dev of Nagarabhavi, seeking directions to the city police to register the complaint, which was not done when he approached the police immediately after his father’s death.

“When the sanctity of medical care is breached by alleged negligence, it is not merely a lapse of procedure, but a desecration of the dignity inherent in human life,” the court said.

In his plea, Vikram sought directions to the city police to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the complaints dated June 18 and 26, 2024, and call for a medical report from an expert body on alleged medical negligence.