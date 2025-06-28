Karnataka HC to govt: Tech analysis done for Cauvery Aarti, amusement park at KRS?

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the State Government and Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd (CNNL) to inform whether any technical assessment was done on dam safety before approving the proposed Disneyland-type amusement park at a cost of Rs 2,663 crore near Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) in Mandya district.

Noting that an affidavit has to be submitted by the State Government, the HC also sought information from the government on the proposed construction of an open theatre to accommodate 20,000-25,000 people and civil works for a parking lot to witness the proposed Cauvery Aarti near KRS on the lines of Ganga Aarti.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice V Kameswar Rao and Justice CM Joshi passed the order after hearing two PILs filed by K Boraiah and four other farmers from Srirangapatna taluk and also Sunanda Jayaram, a farmer leader from Gejjalagere of Mandya taluk.

They have questioned the May 13 tender inviting proposals from private entities to develop the Disneyland-type project and to maintain it for 30 years. Meanwhile, Sunanda Jayaram challenged the principal approval given by the Water Resources Department on May 3 to CNNL to utilise Rs 92 crore for creating permanent infrastructure for Cauvery Aarti.

The petitioners in both petitions contended that the HC had banned all types of mining and quarrying activities within a 20 km radius of the dam till the completion of a study by experts and the decision has to be taken by the Committee on Dam Safety but the safety of the dam has been ignored by the State Government by taking up both projects.

Advocate General K Shashikiran Shetty assured the court that the dam’s safety has been kept in mind while approving the projects.

The court, however, directed the State Government and the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd to file an affidavit on the conduct of the technical assessment of works of the proposed projects.

The State Government informed the High Court that the tender for the amusement park project is yet to be completed and the tender for installing the Cauvery statue is completed and the work order has to be issued.

Further hearing is on July 23.