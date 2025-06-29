After ‘revolution’ remark, minister Rajanna hints at Satish as next Karnataka Congress president

TUMAKURU: Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna said that PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi may be appointed the KPCC president, replacing the incumbent DK Shivakumar, who is the Deputy Chief Minister.

Rajanna had earlier said that there will be a “revolution” in Karnataka politics after September. He also said that AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge of party affairs Randeep Singh Surjewala coming to the state to hear the grievances of the legislators pertaining to the government and the ministers does not bother him.

“Surjewala, who comes to the state, will discuss with party leaders. But what instruction can he give me?” Rajanna said, adding that it is up to the high command to decide if Siddaramaiah will continue as the CM. “Let Shivakumar be made the PM or the CM. I have no objection. Party high command will decide on the next KPCC chief. I think Satish Jarkiholi can become the state Congress chief.

Time will decide everything,” Rajanna said, adding that he will quit politics if Siddaramaiah retires. “Don’t think that just because I said there will be a revolution only in the Congress. There can be a revolution in the BJP too. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself can be replaced,” Rajanna said.

Madhugiri as a district?

Rajanna said that he desires to get a district tag for his constituency, Madhugiri. Madhugiri is currently part of Tumakuru district. “I will make Madhugiri a separate district. This work will be done during my term as minister. Tumakuru district is geographically large, and it can be divided into three districts, just like Dharwad, as even Tiptur has the potential to be a separate district,” he said.