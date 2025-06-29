Grand Mysuru Dasara festivities from September 22

BENGALURU: The state festival Mysuru Dasara will be celebrated in a grand manner in Mysuru from September 22 to October 2, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday. This year, it is celebrated over 11 days, rather than the usual 10, due to a rare astronomical occurrence.

Speaking to media persons after the high-powered committee meeting in Bengaluru, the CM said that over 10 lakh people are expected to attend the celebrations.

The high-powered committee has authorised the CM to decide on the chief guest to inaugurate the celebrations. Siddaramaiah said there were suggestions on inviting a woman or a Gandhian as chief guest, and he would decide on it within a week or 15 days.

Terming it a world-famous festival, the CM said it should be a festival of people and also that of the government.

Giving details about the celebrations, the CM said Gajapayana, the ceremonial journey of Dasara elephants from their forest camps to Mysuru, which marks the beginning of the festivities, will start on August 4 and the Dasara festival will be inaugurated between 10.10 am and 10.40 am on September 22. On the day of Vijayadashmi on October 2, Nandi Dhwaja pooja will be performed at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, and Jambusavari- pushparchane, the offering of flowers to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, will be performed on the premises of Mysuru Palace.

Last year, Rs 40 crore was given for the celebrations. This year too, funds required for grand celebrations will be provided, the CM said.

The officials were directed to plan the programmes to highlight the government’s guarantee schemes and other welfare programmes. Vijayadashami is on October 2 and the officials have been directed to make provisions for a tableau that highlights Mahatma Gandhi’s principles.

The CM directed officials to reduce the number of seats in front of the Palace to reduce crowding, ensure illumination in Mysuru like it was done last year, gold cards should be distributed without scope for any confusion, and create basic facilities like parking and toilets for those coming to Mysuru to witness Dasara. A drone show will also be organised on a big scale during Dasara.