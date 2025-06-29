Hindu activists tied to tree, assaulted over transporting cows in Karnataka village; video sparks outrage

BELAGAVI: A video showing members of the Sri Rama Sena (SRS) tied to a tree and brutally beaten in Ingali village of Hukkeri taluk, Belagavi district, has sparked widespread outrage after going viral on social media.

According to sources, five SRS activists confronted the transporters of cows from a local cowshed, suspecting the animals were being taken for slaughter. However, the cows were reportedly being transported for taming purposes, which angered their owners. The confrontation soon escalated into violence, with the cow owners allegedly tying the activists to a tree and assaulting them.

Reacting to the incident, Sri Rama Sena’s district president Vitthal Gaddi strongly condemned the attack, declaring, “This is no longer the Siddaramaiah government, it is the Khan government in Karnataka. If you go to the police, they threaten you. Those who carried out this assault must be punished under the law. If proper legal action is not taken, we will launch a statewide protest,” he warned.

Despite the viral video, no official complaint has been filed by any of the victims. Acting on the video evidence, the Yamkanmardi police are planning to register a suo motu case. Police sources said they approached the assaulted SRS activists, but they declined to lodge any formal complaint.

When contacted for details, Superintendent of Police Dr Bhimashankar Guled and Yamkanmardi Police Inspector Javed Mushapuri were unavailable for comment.

Police have yet to confirm further information about arrests or the progress of the investigation.