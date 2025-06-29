LoP Ashoka predicts change of guard in Karnataka before Dasara

MYSURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka has claimed that there would be a change of guard in Karnataka ahead of this year’s Dasara festivities.

Speaking to the media in Mysuru on Saturday, Ashoka predicted that the Dasara festivities will not be held under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “We will have a new Chief Minister before Dasara. I have already said this in the Assembly.

A change is inevitable. There is already an internal fight for the Chief Minister’s post in the Congress. What you’re seeing now is just a trailer, the full film will play out soon. The new CM will inaugurate Dasara festivities. Even Congress MLAs and ministers are acknowledging this. Siddaramaiah is engaging in politics built on lies. The power struggle in Congress has peaked,” he said.

On the possible change in leadership in Karnataka BJP, Ashoka dismissed any speculation. “There have been no discussions about changing the state president or the LoP. I am required to visit Delhi every three months to submit a report to the party high command. I went yesterday and did just that. There’s no election for the state president right now. That process will happen much later, after changes in other states,” he said.

Reacting to a meeting of BJP leaders at former deputy chief minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan’s residence in Bengaluru on Friday, Ashoka said, “The meeting was supposed to be at my house, but since I was away, it was held at his place instead. The party has instructed us to hold meetings of senior leaders every fortnight to sort out any confusion.”