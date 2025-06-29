Man who killed wife 23 years ago in Karnataka finally nabbed

KOPPAL: A man, who was absconding after murdering his wife 23 years ago in Gangavathi, Koppal district, was arrested on June 25.

Hanumant Hussainappa, 75, was arrested in his native Aldal village in Manvi taluk of Raichur district after villagers alerted the police. He was produced before Gangavathi First Additional Sessions Court on June 27.

Judge Sadanand Nagappa Naik sentenced Hanumant to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of murdering Renukamma. The judge also ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

Hanumant worked as an assistant at the government health centre in Badarli village in Koppal district. After his first wife died due to disease, Hanumant married another woman. She left him after a few years and went to her parents’ house.

He then married Renukamma from Indiragi village. Hanumant used to quarrel with Renukamma frequently, suspecting her fidelity. In 2002, Hanumant murdered Renukamma with some sharp weapon.

He later packed her body in a gunny bag and put it in a Gangavati-Kampli bus, telling the conductor that his relatives will collect the parcel. When nobody came to collect the parcel, the conductor opened it to see Renukamma’s body. Police launched an investigation based on the conductor’s complaint.

Meanwhile, Hanumant fled Aldal and worked in neighbouring states for some years. He later moved to Atanur in Raichur district. He never visited Koppal for 23 years. He visited Aldal a few days ago, when he was arrested.