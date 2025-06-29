NIMHANS Northern campus in Bengaluru gets Centre’s nod

BENGALURU: The Union Government has granted in-principle approval for the construction of a 300-bed Post-Graduate Polytrauma Centre under the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) at Kyalasanahalli near Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru.

The facility, estimated to cost Rs 498 crore, is aimed at providing advanced emergency and trauma care to accident victims in and around the Bengaluru region.

The approval was issued by the Department of Expenditure under the Union Ministry of Finance, following a proposal submitted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The land for the project, measuring 39 acres, had been allotted to NIMHANS in 2012-13, during the tenure of the BJP-led state government in Karnataka.

The proposed facility will serve as NIMHANS’ Northern Campus and will include not just the trauma hospital, but also residential quarters for staff, hostels, guest houses, administrative blocks, and other support infrastructure.

The Finance Ministry has laid down several conditions for the project. These include optimising manpower and infrastructure as recommended by NITI Aayog in its 2021 report, ensuring the trauma centre also caters to regular patients, and monitoring outputs and outcomes regularly for mid-course corrections. The ministry has also asked the Health Ministry to frame a long-term national policy for emergency and serious injury care.

The Centre will provide critical care for patients suffering from multiple and complex injuries, particularly head, brain, chest, abdomen, and skeletal trauma, during the crucial “Golden Hour.”