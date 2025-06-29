Woman accused of sexually harassing minor daughter in Karnataka, POCSO case filed

BENGALURU: RT Nagar police have registered a case under different sections of the POCSO Act against a 45-year-old woman for allegedly sexually harassing her 15-year-old daughter.

The case was registered on Friday based on a complaint by a counsellor of a private school. The victim is a Class 9 student there. The student is said to have told the counsellor about the harassment by her mother. “My mother used to sexually harass me stating that she is teaching me how I should behave with my husband after marriage,” she is said to have told the counsellor.

The victim is alleged to have been harassed for the last six years. The accused works with a private firm and her husband lives separately. The victim goes to the school near her house.

“The incident came to light after the victim’s counsellor reported the matter to us. The accused has not been arrested yet. She is being questioned. The counsellor is also being questioned,” said an officer investigating the case.