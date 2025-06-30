AI’s role in mental health grows, sparks expert concern

BENGALURU: As the usage of AI is expanding to address the concerns of mental health, stress and other related issues, the experts pointed out that there is a need to understand that how various tools are being used, the type of information it is disseminating.

Dr Prabha S Chandra, Professor and Head of Psychiatry, NIMHANS, said, the information has its positive and negative sides. She informed that patients are using AI as a convenient tool for them to seek solutions.

Experts said people are validating the use of AI as they are not comfortable sharing their personal details with strangers, they fear being judged. The age group that is using AI is between 18-25 years.

Conversation is essential to beat mental health issues. On one hand, it can reduce the load on therapists, but on the other, there is a need to understand and evaluate the process as in the long run, this will have adverse consequences, said ADBS coordinator and principal investigator, NIMHANS, Dr Sanjeev Jain.

Officials in the Karnataka health department said that AI was becoming a challenge for them to reach out to people in peri-urban and rural areas as people are using AI to seek solutions to their problems. “The solutions AI gives cannot be used for all, as one size does not fit all. The number of people approaching us is less,” said a mental health expert working with the health department.

IISc, Centre for Brain Research experts said, “Use of AI is affecting the cognitive skills and brain development. Now people are already stressed because of their over-dependence on it.”

Dr Ajit V Bhide, noted consultant psychiatrist and former president of the Indian Psychiatry Society said, it should never be recommended as the first choice, especially when seeking medication.