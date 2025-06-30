Family of four, including 13-year-old dies in accident in Karnataka

TUMAKURU: Four members of a family, including a 13-year-old boy, have died after the car they were travelling in allegedly collided head-on with a speeding mini truck on the bypass near Kunigal in this district, police said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Seebe Gowda (50), his wife Shobha (45), daughter Dumbishree (23), and son Bhanukiran (13), they said.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 8 pm on Sunday when the family was on their way to drop their son Bhanukiran, a class 8 student at Valley School, to his hostel near Bidanagere on the outskirts of Kunigal.

Gowda lived with his family in Magadi town. He, along with his family, was travelling together after dinner to drop the boy back at his school hostel.

On the way, when they reached the Kunigal bypass, a speeding Canter truck coming from the wrong side on a one-way road had a head-on collision, a senior police officer said.

The car was also speeding, and the impact of the accident was so severe that all four passengers in the car died on the spot, he said.

The driver of the mini truck has been booked under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested, the officer added.