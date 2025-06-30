Karnataka Bank is free from any financial scam: AIBEA general secretary

MANGALURU: CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All India Bank Employees Association, maintained that the resignation of Managing Director and Executive Director of Karnataka Bank has nothing to do with the financial condition of the Bank.

He added that the Bank is quite safe and absolutely free from any financial scam affecting the interest of the customers and Depositors.

In a statement, Venkatachalam said that in the wake of resignation MD and ED of the Bank, information is being spread in a section of the media, creating unwarranted confusion and panic in the minds of the bank's customers and the general public about the Bank.

“These are deliberate attempts to denigrate the Bank with ulterior motives," he said.

Stating that Karnataka Bank is a 100 year old Bank with headquarters in Mangaluru, he said over the years it has grown as a very efficient and customer-friendly Bank.

“Today it has a total business of more than Rs. 1,82,000 crores. Out of the total loans and advances of the Bank of Rs. 76,000 crores, the net non-performing loans are only Rs. 1000 crores. Capital Adequacy Ratio of the Bank is nearly 20% which indicates the soundness of the Bank. The Bank has been in profit all these years and as on March 2025, the net profit of the Bank was Rs. 1272 crores. The Bank has about 950 Branches all over the country with a well-trained staff strength of nearly 9000 employees and officers,” Venkatachalam said in a release.

In all financial parameters, he further said the Bank has been doing well and there is no reason for any worry or panic about the financial stability of the Bank.

“The information being spread by a section of the media is malicious. We appeal to all the staff members of the Bank as well as to the Depositors and customers to ignore this false propaganda about the Bank's health,” the release added.