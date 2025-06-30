Mysuru villagers took advantage of forest watchers’ stir, poisoned tiger

MYSURU: The three accused arrested for the death of a tigress and her four cubs took advantage of a protest by forest watchers to lace the cow’s carcass with poison that led to the tigers consuming the poisoned meat and dying, sources said.

Forest watchers went on a strike on Monday, protesting against their salaries not being paid over the last few months. In the absence of staff in the forest, the accused -- Madaraja, Kunappa and Nagaraj -- poured poison on the carcass of the cow that had already been killed by the tigers.

They knew that the tigers would return to consume the meat two to three days after the kill and waited for their moment. They wanted to avenge the killing of their cow, the sources added.

The arrest of Madaraja, who is the son of a prominent leader in the locality -- Shivanna, has shocked many in the area.