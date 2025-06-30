Nikhil Kumaraswamy launches campaign to revive JDS, reclaim bastion Mandya

BENGALURU: Amid cheers, bike rallies and showers of rose petals from a JCB, JDS Youth President Nikhil Kumaraswamy launched a spirited campaign to revive the Janata Dal Secular in its once-unshakable stronghold of Mandya.

The grand welcome, with a massive bike rally from Nidaghatta through Shivapura, TB Circle and CA Kere Gate, was both spectacle and strategy. At TB Circle, Nikhil was honoured with a giant pineapple garland, followed by a huge floral wreath at Dodda Rasina Kere. The high point came when a JCB showered him with petals, symbolising the hope placed in his leadership by JDS loyalists.

But behind the dramatic scenes lies a political reality: JDS now holds just one MLA seat in Mandya, a district it once entirely dominated. With six MLAs, including Darshan Puttannaiah of Melukote now backing the Congress, Nikhil’s rally was a call to reclaim lost ground.

Speaking in Maddur, Nikhil took aim at Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy, accusing him and the Congress of abandoning Mandya’s farmers. He defended his father HD Kumaraswamy’s record as Union minister, highlighting efforts to secure the support price for tobacco, solve mango growers’ issues and push for the procurement of 2.5 lakh tonnes of mangoes.

Nikhil also backed his father’s return as chief minister, stating, “Kumaranna must lead Karnataka for a full five years. His short tenure won hearts across communities.” He linked HDK’s national role to Prime Minister Modi’s economic vision, saying, “India is 5th globally. Kumaranna is backing the push to reach No. 3.”

Reflecting on his own setbacks, Nikhil said, “Three election losses have only made me stronger.” He urged workers to “make Maddur the No. 1 JDS booth unit”, stressing that the 2028 comeback must be built on unity, hard work and grassroots strength. Political observers said JDS must move beyond nostalgia and adopt sharp strategies to counter both Congress consolidation and BJP's expansion, if it truly hopes to return to power.