PM Modi talks of Kalaburagi rotti in Mann Ki Baat, orders spike

KALABURAGI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Mann ki Baat address on Sunday, mentioned Kalaburagi rottis and within hours, the Kalaburagi Rotti Producers Cooperative Society received over 60 orders through Amazon.

The Society, which supports hundreds of women in Kalaburgi district who make jowar rottis, has received orders for 1,000 rottis (60 orders) and the number was only increasing. The Society buys rottis from women self-help groups in different villages of Kalaburagi district and dispatches them through e-commerce platforms.

Ningamma of Nandi Basaveshwara Rotti Kendra at Kotnur village on the outskirts of Kalaburgi city was pleased that the prime minister mentioned Kalaburagi rottis.