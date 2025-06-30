Widow of soldier martyred in Pulwama to finally get a piece of land after 25 years of struggle

BENGALURU: A 25-year struggle to have a piece of land by the widow of a CRPF constable who attained martyrdom in an IED blast triggered by militants at Tral Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir is coming to an end, at last.
The issue came to the notice of Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa when he paid a surprise visit to Mandya recently. The authorities were pulled up by Upa Lokayukta for making the widow of a martyr to wait for over 25 years for a grant of land.
Followingly, the Mandya district administration has come up to allot a 30x40 ft site to Geetha under the Urban Ashraya Scheme in Hosaholalu Layout in K R Pet taluk.
B C Geetha's husband Sunderesha L B, a native of Lingapura in K R Pet taluk of Mandya district, martyred on February 18, 2000.
Followingly, Geetha applied for a grand land bearing Sy. No.48, measuring 8 acres of Shravanahalli village of Akkihebbal Hobli of KR Pet taluk, but it was not considered by the authorities and therefore, she filed a complaint before the Upa Lokayukta in June 2022.
Several notices were issued to the authorities, and the matter was taken up with the district administration when Justice Veerappa visited Mandya recently.
Justice Veerappa was informed by Ashok, Tahsildar, KR Pet taluk, that Sy. No.48 was forest land and cannot be granted.
Therefore, in terms of the government circular issued in 2022, if no land is available within the area of their choice for soldiers and former soldiers, 2,400 sqft of land in rural areas and 1,200 sqft in urban areas can be given.
"In view of this, they are forming the Hosaholalu Layout under the Urban Ashraya Scheme in K R Pet taluk. Therefore, Geetha can be accommodated there," he told Upa Lokayukta Justice Veerappa.
Referring to it, Justice Veerappa said: "It is unfortunate that, though Sunderesh fought for the nation by spilling blood in 2000, for more than 25 years, neither the state government nor the authorities could not take any steps. Since she (Geetha) applied for a grant in Survey No.48, which is forest land in 2017 the authorities should have informed her that it was forest land, so that she could have chosen land which was available for grant. The fact remains, but more than 25 years have lapsed. Now, at the instance, the Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, Chief Officer Mandya has come forward to allot a site measuring 30x40 ft in a good location of the layout and ensure justice is ensured to Geetha, whose husband sacrificed his life for the country".
Appreciating the gesture shown by the authorities, Justice Veerappa said that he has asked the registry to place all the matters concerning the widows of soldiers and ex-soldiers, if any, before him on priority to address their issues immediately.