Widow of soldier martyred in Pulwama to finally get a piece of land after 25 years of struggle

BENGALURU: A 25-year struggle to have a piece of land by the widow of a CRPF constable who attained martyrdom in an IED blast triggered by militants at Tral Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir is coming to an end, at last.

The issue came to the notice of Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa when he paid a surprise visit to Mandya recently. The authorities were pulled up by Upa Lokayukta for making the widow of a martyr to wait for over 25 years for a grant of land.

Followingly, the Mandya district administration has come up to allot a 30x40 ft site to Geetha under the Urban Ashraya Scheme in Hosaholalu Layout in K R Pet taluk.

B C Geetha's husband Sunderesha L B, a native of Lingapura in K R Pet taluk of Mandya district, martyred on February 18, 2000.

Followingly, Geetha applied for a grand land bearing Sy. No.48, measuring 8 acres of Shravanahalli village of Akkihebbal Hobli of KR Pet taluk, but it was not considered by the authorities and therefore, she filed a complaint before the Upa Lokayukta in June 2022.

Several notices were issued to the authorities, and the matter was taken up with the district administration when Justice Veerappa visited Mandya recently.

Justice Veerappa was informed by Ashok, Tahsildar, KR Pet taluk, that Sy. No.48 was forest land and cannot be granted.