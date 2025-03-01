1.5 lakh people throng Day 1 of Hampi Utsav

HAMPI: With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah skipping the Hampi Utsav inauguration, the prestigious event was inaugurated by Vijayanagara district in-charge minister Zameer Ahmad Khan, in the presence of Kannada and Cultural Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi.

The inaugural day of the Hampi Utsav saw around 1.5 lakh attendees, with the flower and fish exhibitions attracting more visitors. The Hampi By Sky helicopter service received favourable response, with a reduced price of Rs 3,999 allowing more tourists to view the Hampi monuments from the air.

A cattle exhibition and dog show also attracted significant attention, even as a searing temperature of 38 degrees Celsius failed to deter the flow of visitors.

Free drinking water was made available at more than 50 locations, apart from medical camps at 10 places, and water sprinklers to reduce the heat. Food and book stalls and water sports activities were also arranged. For easier access, free bus services from Kampli and Hosapete were arranged.